PM Imran Khan reaches Gwadar on a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reached Gwadar on a day-long visit to review various development projects in the port city of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the prime minister is accompanied by federal and provincial officials during the visit and would get briefings on the progress of development projects in Gwadar.

The PM will be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and workforce of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He will perform groundbreaking of North Gwadar Free Zones, enterprises in Gwadar FZ, Gwadar expo building and other factories.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a ceremony and interact with the local people.

In his previous visit to Balochistan back in April, the prime minister had inaugurated road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

He had been given detailed briefings about the law and order, coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.