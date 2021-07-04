PM Imran Khan to visit Gwadar today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Gwadar on Monday for a day-long visit to review various development projects in the port city of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the prime minister would be accompanied by federal and provincial officials during the visit and would get briefings on the progress of development projects in Gwadar.

PM Khan will take part in the foundation-laying ceremony of various development projects in the city, as per government sources.

PM Khan is expected to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in the city including water supply project and a desalination plant.

Meanwhile, in his previous visit to Balochistan back in April, the prime minister had inaugurated road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

He had been given detailed briefings about the law and order, coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.