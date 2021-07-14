PM heads to Uzbekistan on two-day official visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Uzbekistan tomorrow (Thursday) on a two-day official visit, reported ARY News.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of his cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Tashkent on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Beside members of his cabinet, a group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen will also accompany him during the trip.

The premier will address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. Leading businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the forum and also hold B2B meetings.

The two countries will also hold the 6th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of Joint Business Council (JBC) on July 14, 2021 in Tashkent.

On the invitation of the Uzbek president, PM Khan will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The Conference will be attended by Ministers/high representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, International Organizations, International Financial Institutions, think-tanks and scholars.

In his interactions during the visit, the PM will highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.