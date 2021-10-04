PM Imran Khan forms investigation cell on Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a high-level investigation cell under Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to probe all citizens named in the Pandora Papers leaks.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the investigation cell will probe all Pakistani citizens named in Pandora Papers and will present facts before the nation.

پنڈورا لیکس کی تحقیقات کیلئے وزیر اعظم پاکستان نے وزیر اعظم انسپکشن کمیشن کے تحت ایک اعلیٰ سطحی سیل قائم کیا ہے یہ سیل پنڈورا لیکس میں شامل تمام افراد سے جواب طلبی کرے گا اور حقائق قوم کے سامنے رکھیں جائینگے #PandoraLeaks — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 4, 2021

The three-member investigative cell, formed to probe Pandora Papers exposé, will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Furthermore, Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will assist three-member inspection cell in the investigation, said sources.

The decision to form a cell was taken in a session of senior party leaders including the federal ministers after the unveiling of the Pandora Papers probe yesterday. PM Imran Khan chaired the meeting.

A committee comprising of federal ministers and attorney general also presented the initial report on Pandora Papers to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session was attended by the federal ministers and senior leadership of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Sources told ARY News that the participants reviewed the current political situation after the release of Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Pandora Papers

On October 3, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had unveiled “Pandora Papers” which includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents had revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

Most prominently these include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, among others.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the documents link about 35 current and former national leaders and more than 330 politicians and officials in 91 countries and territories to secret stores of wealth.

