MGI Summit: PM Imran Khan jets off to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend an environment event, ‘Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit’, being held in Riyadh.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and other members of his cabinet, Prime Minister Khan jetted off to the Kingdom from Islamabad on a three-day visit. He is undertaking the trip at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change at the summit. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges.

The MGI summit is being held at the initiative of the crown prince. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Apart from the summit, PM Imran Khan will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom, the statement read.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!