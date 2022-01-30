Special envoy on Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan lauds Canada’s Justin Trudeau

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the appointment of a special representative from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deal with Islamophobia, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that he welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia and his plan to appoint a special representative to combat this contemporary scourge.

“His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” he said.

I welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau‘s unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge. His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2022



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said in a Twitter message: “Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop.”

He said that they need to put an end to this hate and make their communities safer for Muslim Canadians. “To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia.”

Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia. More details here: https://t.co/sEiOYlLRaw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2022



Weeks back, Prime Minister Imran Khan also welcomed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he said that blasphemy does not count as freedom of expression.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “I welcome President Putin’s statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet PBUH is not ” freedom of expression”.”

He added, “We Muslims, especially the Muslim leaders, must spread this message to leaders of the non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.”

