‘PM Imran to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project in August’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that the Green Line BRT project would become operational by the end of August or the start of September, ARY News reported.
He said this while talking to media after holding a meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza who called on him at Governor House.
“PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project in August this year,” he added.
Briefing media about meeting with the GDA delegation, Imran Ismail said that new development schemes would be launched soon to improve the living standards of the people in Badin and other districts of the province.
Earlier, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza briefed the Sindh governor in detail about the development works in the Badin district.
Governor Sindh assured GDA leader he would soon present his suggestions regarding the development works of Badin during his meeting with the prime minister.
Green Line BRT
Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.
The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.
The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.
The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.