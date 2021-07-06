‘PM Imran to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project in August’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that the Green Line BRT project would become operational by the end of August or the start of September, ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to media after holding a meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza who called on him at Governor House.

“PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project in August this year,” he added.

Briefing media about meeting with the GDA delegation, Imran Ismail said that new development schemes would be launched soon to improve the living standards of the people in Badin and other districts of the province.

Earlier, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza briefed the Sindh governor in detail about the development works in the Badin district.

Governor Sindh assured GDA leader he would soon present his suggestions regarding the development works of Badin during his meeting with the prime minister.

Green Line BRT