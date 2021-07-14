PM Imran Khan announces to bring stringent laws against land grabbers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to bring more stringent laws against the illegal occupation of land, saying that previously land grabbers were able to go scot-free owing to fewer fines and imprisonment, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister while inaugurating different development projects in Islamabad said that the prices of land have gone up in the capital, attracting land grabbers to illegally occupy the land.

“Whenever we apprehend a land grabber, they come out after securing bail from courts,” he said and shared that mostly land grabbers are not deterred from committing the act again owing to fewer punishments of imprisonment and fines.



Imran Khan said that the government was now bringing a new bill pertaining to land grabbing in order to make its actions against the illegal occupation of land more effective.

The prime minister further called for a new master plan of Islamabad and creating more green spaces in the federal capital.

“Islamabad is expanding rapidly with manifold increase in traffic and number of citizens,” he said and added that they need to plan the city from now onwards in order to bring improvement in the future.

In past, the prime minister said that Islamabad had more greenery and there was more rainfall there than in London. “To overcome this issue, first we need to work on the master plan and develop more green spaces,” he said.