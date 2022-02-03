PM Imran Khan lands in China on four-day visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit to attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics and meet the Chinese leadership, ARY News reported.

A high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yousuf, and Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood is accompanying the prime minister.

Besides attending the ceremony of Beijing Olympics, the prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss range of issues.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing, where he was received by Assistant Foreign Minister of China H.E Mr Wu Jianghao.#PMIKinChina pic.twitter.com/SkEi3iBnzi — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 3, 2022

Both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC.

PM Khan would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media in Beijing. He will also have other bilateral interactions on the sidelines.

During the visit, PM @ImranKhanPTI will:

➖attend opening ceremony of #BeijingWinterOlympics

➖hold bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership & other global leaders;

➖meet prominent business leaders & think tanks of China.

🇵🇰🤝🇨🇳#PMIKinChina 🔗 ⬇️ https://t.co/hG0OvtD0Xs pic.twitter.com/KkRH4w4mbJ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 3, 2022

During the visit, a book titled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – Investment Opportunities in Pakistan,’ will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and businessmen.

“The Prime Minister’s visit would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, prior to departure, the accompanying ministers termed the Prime Minister’s visit to China of great significance.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PM Khan’s visit to China will help promote high-level exchanges and expand bilateral relations in diverse sectors.

In his video message, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar expressed confidence that Chinese investment in Pakistan will further increase with the premier’s visit.

