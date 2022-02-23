PM Imran Khan lands in Russia on two-day official visit

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan arrived at Moscow airport, where he was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mr. Igor Morgulov welcomed the Prime Minister.#PMIKInRussia pic.twitter.com/Zl97HoYX5v — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 23, 2022

At his arrival, the Russian military presented a guard of honour to the prime minister.

A high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yousuf, and Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood is accompanying the prime minister.

According to a schedule released by Foreign Office, the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit.

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector.

Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan will also come under discussion.

Besides, the Prime Minister will visit the biggest mosque of Russia and Islamic Centre in Moscow. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit will strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister, who is vising Russia after two decades.

The last time an elected Pakistani prime minister visited Russia was in March 1999 when then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif toured the country. There have since been multiple informal pull-aside meetings between the Russian president and Pakistani prime minister at different global forums.

