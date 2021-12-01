PM Imran Khan lauds FBR over 35% growth in November revenues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to congratulate the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving 35 per cent growth in revenue collection in November 2021.

“Congratulations to the FBR team for achieving a 35% increase in revenues in November over last year and 37% increase in the five months over last year,” he tweeted.

The FBR said the revenue collection saw a 36.5 per cent increase in five months as compared to last year when it collected Rs2314 billion in FY2022. “The revenue collection target for the first five months was Rs2016 billion,” it said adding that the tax body had raked in Rs1,695 billion in the first five months of the last fiscal year 2020-21.

The FBR collected Rs470 billion in November 2021 as compared to the target of Rs408 billion, showing an additional collection of Rs62 billion. Last fiscal year, the revenue body saw a collection of Rs348 billion in November, thus highlighting a 35.2 percent increase this year.

