PM Imran Khan launches Digital Media Development Program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Digital Media Development Program and said that information technology (IT) is a big opportunity for the youth, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the launching ceremony of the Digital Media Development Program in Islamabad today, urged the youth not to underestimate themselves and asked to always set big targets for them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The premier said that he was happy to see the launching of the Digital Media Development Program for Pakistani youth. He said that the world is going towards digital media and youth were now becoming billionaires in the modern era.

He urged people to make collective efforts for the development of the country instead of prioritising personal benefits. The ideology of the creation of Pakistan was to form an Islamic welfare state and an Islamic state would never bow head at any cost.

Imran Khan said that the past rulers had forced the nationals to bow heads before the big powers, however, the current government wants to make the country a dignified and self-sufficient state.

“For the first time, every citizen is possessing its own health insurance card for getting free medical facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Even in the developed countries like the United States (US), every citizen doesn’t have health insurance facility.”

“We have to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state. A society cannot get developed without the supremacy of law and justice. Our government is making efforts to establish the supremacy of law and justice in the country.”

Regarding the propaganda against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, Imran Khan said that 70 per cent of reports proved false against the current government during the last three years. He said that the opponents should criticise the government but it should be based on truth.

The premier said that media is fully independent in the PTI-led government and not a single government in the past had allowed the freedom of speech.

Digital Media Development Program, a flagship initiative as per the vision of PM Imran Khan is launched by Digital Media Wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) focusing on the development and growth of the Digital Media Ecosystem of Pakistan.