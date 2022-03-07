PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Rashan Riayat initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme under which 20 million eligible families will be provided subsidies on daily use items, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony here in Islamabad, the prime minister said that a 30 percent monthly subsidy will be provided to twenty million families on daily use items under ruling PTI’s “revolutionary” Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme.

“Eligible families will get a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per month on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee/cooking oil,” he said, adding that the federal government had provided subsidy to needy people in order to control inflation.

He went on to say that Pakistan is still the “cheapest country” in the region amid global inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister further said that record tax collection had allowed him to reduce fuel prices in the country despite massive increase in oil prices globally due to Russia-Ukraine.

“The World Bank (WB) has ranked Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme among the top four global social protection initiatives,” the prime minister said and added that all citizens apart from Sindh province will get Sehat Cards by the end of this month.

While addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said the first phase of registration for Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program had been completed and messages are being sent to 9.2 million deserving families. Sania Nishatr further previously informed that Ehsaas Rashan Programme will cover 20 million households across Pakistan with a poverty score of less than 39 and an income of Rs 31,000 per month. Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN’S RS120BN SUBSIDY PACKAGE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW The SAPM said that as per our estimate, 60 percent population of Pakistan will be benefited from this program. “The amount can be increased along with introducing more benefits through utilizing this system,” she added. She said that Ehsaas has gathered socio-economic data of 38 million households which has made it easier to launch new programs.

