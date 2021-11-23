PM Imran Khan launches FBR Track, Trace system, eyes Rs8 tr tax target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday launched the Track and Trace system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) saying that he hopes that the country’s tax collection would hit the Rs8 trillion mark, ARY NEWS reported.

While launching the FBR track and trace system during the launching ceremony, the prime minister said that they never thought that it would be launched during the incumbent tenure, however, it was a success that the system has been launched in 2021.

“This will bring a positive effect on cement and fertilizer sectors,” he said.

He said that the country could not be run without proper taxation and they had failed in Pakistan to develop a tax culture as people consider that their money would be laundered abroad rather than being spent in the country.

“We have to lay the foundation of a tax culture,” he said adding that people have the right to ask about their money being spent by rulers.

Imran Khan lamented that the country’s debt quadrupled from 2008 to 2018 without any infrastructural development and economic growth.

He took credit that the PTI government collected more revenue than any government and had a record target of Rs6000 billion for tax collection this fiscal year.

“Even Rs3000 billion from this will go in paying off country’s debts,” he said and hoped that the tax collection would touch the Rs8000 billion mark.

He said that tax collection has become an issue of national security and the FBR had an important role to play in this regard.

