PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for Punjab saying that the entire population of the province would be able to avail of it by March 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, the prime minister lauded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Heath Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for achieving the feat and ensuring the provision of universal health coverage for the entire population of the province.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He recalled that for the first time when he discussed the idea of providing sehat card to the entire population with them, they were shocked.

He, however, said that with their dedication the project is all set to be launched in the province from January 01 and all families of the province will get the cards by March 2022.

“This will also help in improving the health infrastructure in the province,” PM Imran Khan said and added that other than the health cards, they would also be providing Ehsaas Rashan Cards to families having an income below Rs50,000.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN TO INAUGURATE SEHAT CARD PROGRAMME IN SWAT

“They will get 30 percent subsidy on purchase of various commodities,” the prime minister said and added that he had introduced the subsidy to lessen the impact of hike in inflation that has hit globally.

The prime minister further announced scholarships worth over Rs47 billion for students under the Ehsaas program.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!