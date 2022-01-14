PM Imran Khan launches public version of National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need on improving the economy of the country so that they do not need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose conditions may affect national security.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the national security division and said that the policy has brought clarity over national security challenges faced by the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He lauded the security forces for defending the homeland and said that they had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terror. “There are examples of multiple Muslim countries who remained unable to defend their territories,” he said.

The prime minister said that the security policy will pave the direction for the nation, bringing the state and public on the same path.

He lamented that previously no efforts were made to bring economic stability to the country leading the successive governments to reach out to the IMF. “IMF grants loans to the countries after they accept their conditions which somehow compromise their national security,” he said.

He said that Pakistan has so much investment potential that the entire world could take advantage of it, however, unfortunately, the previous rulers have never given importance to promoting exports in the country.

“Hurdles have been created in the path of foreign investors ad exporters,” he lamented.

Imran Khan shared that exports in the IT sector have seen a spike in the incumbent tenure after some exceptions were offered to them, highlighting the potential country has in the exports sector.

Comments