PM Imran Khan likely to visit Lahore on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on July 30 (Friday), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

During his visit, the premier will hold a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

He will also chair important meetings at CM House. The prime minister will get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the provincial capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to visit Lahore on July 12 but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

However, PM Khan chaired the scheduled meetings from Islamabad via video link. The meeting had discussed the conservation and restoration of the Badshahi Mosque.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and other participants attended the meeting through a video link.