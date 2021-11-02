PM Imran Khan likely to address nation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation tomorrow (Wednesday) to shed light on the ongoing sit-in by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

The prime minister will also take the nation into confidence over the steps taken by the federal government to control rising inflation in the country.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed last week announced that Prime Minister Khan will address the nation on Saturday or Sunday to shed light on the government’s stance on violent protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP).

Separately, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan today stopped ministers from commenting on the issues related to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to the inside story of the federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan, here today in Islamabad, the ministers were asked to avoid giving ‘unnecessary statements on the ‘sensitive’ issue.

Controversies should be avoided while commenting on the issues related to the banned TLP, if necessary, the premier advised his cabinet members, well-informed sources said.

On Sunday, the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations. Addressing a press conference, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan-led NSC agrees not to allow TLP to challenge state’s writ

“The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

Following the agreement with the government, TLP supporters vacated Grand Trunk (GT) Road and Allah Wala Chowk. However, they pitched tents at a nearby ground.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!