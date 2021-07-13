PM Imran likely to reshuffle cabinet after Eid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to reshuffle his cabinet after Eidul Adha, ARY News reported, quoting informed sources.

They said the PM Imran Khan is mulling over induction of more ministers into the federal cabinet.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coalition partners could be given ministries to fulfill the promise made to them by the government, the sources revealed, adding the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are likely to get one ministry each.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari is also expected to be inducted back into the federal cabinet.

Zulfi Bukhari had stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for overseas Pakistanis on May 17, after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices.

In a set of tweets, he said he had resigned “owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry until his name is cleared up of any allegations”. “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges.”