PM Imran Khan likely to visit UAE if Pakistan reach T20 WC final

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is expected to embark on a day-long visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to see the T20 World Cup final, if Pakistan beat Australia in today’s Semi-final, ARY News reported, citing sources privy to the development.

Sources within the government ranks told ARY News that the Prime Minister’s Office is scheduling the expected visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry will accompany the premier on his Dubai visit.

The visit is connected with the victory of men in green against the Kangaroos in today’s semi-final.

It is to be noted that Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai, later today.

The match will start at 07:00pm (PST).

Pakistani team still unbeaten in the tournament and topped group two after winning all five matches. Australia stood second in group one after winning four out of five matches.

Yesterday, New Zealand after a nail-biting encounter managed to beat England to secure its spot in the Finals of the world cup. The winner of today’s match will fake Kiwis on Sunday in the grand finale.

