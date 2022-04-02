PM Imran Khan gives nationwide protest call

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday gave a nationwide protest call against the ‘foreign conspiracy to topple his government, ARY News reported.

This he said while his inaugural speech before interacting with the general public via telephone following his meetings in the backdrop of a no-trust move against him from the joint opposition.

PM Imran Khan called on the youth to protest as the National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against him tomorrow.

The prime minister said the ‘conspiracy’ against his government has been proven as the politicians were being ‘traded out in the open’ and trying to take down an elected government just because they don’t like it.

Pakistan armed forces

Answering a telephone call, PM Imran said that he will fight till the last ball and strategy had been made by him in this context.

Responding to the criticism at Pakistan Army, the premier said our Armed Forces are custodians of the country’s territorial boundaries and lauded their sacrifices for the defense of the homeland. He asked to avoid any kind of criticism on the army.

He said the conspiracy was being hatched to divide the nation against Pakistan Army, but it will be foiled.

Treason cases

PM Imran Khan said that betrayal against the country will not be tolerated at any cost and whoever is committing treason with the country and playing in foreign hands, will be booked under Article 6.

“I have met my legal team regarding treason cases against the people involved in betraying Pakistan, PM Imran Khan said and added that a final decision regarding action will be taken tonight.

Responding to another call, PM Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis want Pakistan to prosper but when they see looters come into power, again and again, they are disheartened.

No-confidence motion

On the no-confidence motion voting scheduled to take place tomorrow in the National Assembly, PM Imran Khan vowed to defeat the opposition in the NA. He said the strategy has been put in place.

“InshaAllah we will win in the NA tomorrow.”

Regarding buying of the conscience of the lawmakers in exchange of money, he said Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif have made politics ‘dirty’ with the use of money in the electoral process.

He said the corrupt elements are spending money on the media houses to build their narrative but people are analysing the situation.

Yesterday while speaking during an interview with Arshad Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has credible information that his life is in danger but he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.

The Three Options

Answering a question about what options opposition gave him, PM Imran Khan said that he doesn’t think he should talk to people like Shehbaz Sharif, but yes, the “establishment” gave him three options i.e. no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as PM.

He maintained that he will let no-confidence vote pass, whether he loses or wins as he wants the nation to see the faces of people who conspired against their own country.

“If we survive (the no-confidence vote), we cannot of course work with these turncoats (who left PTI to join opposition), early elections are the best option, I will urge my nation to give me simple majority so that I won’t have to do compromises,” said the PM.

