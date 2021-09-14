PM Imran Khan briefed on revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure transparency in the completion of the privatization process of various public entities, including Pakistan Steel Mills and Jinnah Convention Centre.

PM issued directives to Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, who called on him today here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the current status of privatization of different bodies.

The PM was also updated on the encouraging results of the ongoing roadshows, being held on September 13-21, aimed at attracting foreign investors for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The process regarding the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) and Services International Hotel (SIH) Lahore also came under discussion.