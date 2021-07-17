PM pays respects at shrines of Imam Bukhari, Baha-Ud-Din Naqshband

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a two-day long official visit to Uzbekistan.

During his stay in Tashkent, PM Imran Khan inaugurated and addressed Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum, led delegation-level talks with top Uzbek officials, and addressed an international conference. On the sidelines of the conference, he met Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrel.

Wrapping up his official engagements in Tashkent, he traveled to Uzbekistan’s historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara.

Accompanied by his Uzbek counterpart, Prime Minister Khan paid his respects at the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Bukhari in Samarkand.

The prime minister also visited the Mausoleum of Baha-Ud-Din Naqshband (founder of the Naqshbandi Sufi order) during his visit to Bukhara.