PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to Islamabad project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited a project in Islamabad without protocol and found the staff missing from the site, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister without informing his ministers and concerned officials visited the G-13 project in Islamabad.

Imran Khan along with SAPM Shahbaz Gill and his staff left for a visit without informing anyone regarding the location and later reached the construction site, where he found the staff missing.

The prime minister summoned the manager of the construction site who briefed the premier regarding progress in the case. The prime minister directed them to ensure the presence of staff on the site and expedite work on the project which has faced delays.

In mid-2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to the market in the federal capital to inspect the business activities.

PM Khan himself drove to Ehsas Rehri Ban market recently set up in the G-10 sector of the federal capital.

Driving a vehicle, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, pushcarts owners, residents and shopkeepers.

A video of the premier’s visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister’s Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا اسلام آباد ریڑھی بان مارکیٹ کا دورہ۔ وزیر اعظم نے خود گاڑی چلاتے ہوئے جائزہ لیا pic.twitter.com/HcIFZDWz8z — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 21, 2021

