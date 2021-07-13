PM pays tribute to Kashmiris on Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD: In a message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed today on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan stands with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for their right to self determination.

The prime minister tweeted: “We stand with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day & pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors.”

“Kashmiris’ struggle against tyranny & illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance & sacrifice.”

Prime Minister Khan said this indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men and women continue to fight illegal Indian occupation. “Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions,” he reiterated.

It was on July 31, the day deemed a milestone in the history of freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 freedom fighters in Srinagar.