PM Imran Khan plans to restore public confidence as govt marks 3 years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to regain public confidence via public address likely next week as his rule marks three years on Thursday, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to the insiders privy to these details, the Premier would hold an address sometime next week to reach out to the masses to revitalize their confidence in the incumbent government.

A ceremony to mark the government’s three-year mark was scheduled yesterday but was postponed ahead of Ashura, sources confirmed. However, PM Imran Khan would address Pakistani people in the coming week.

Soon the final date of the address would be announced, the sources confirmed.

President, PM pay rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), companions

On the hand, In their separate messages on Youm-e-Ashur, President Dr. Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan noted the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions is a symbol of determination and perseverance that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice life for the cause.

In his message, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice, and sectarianism in line with the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the nation should prepare for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country as this path leads to success in the world and hereafter.