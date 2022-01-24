‘You made us proud:’ PM praises cricketers after Pakistan rules ICC awards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday showered praise on Pakistani cricketers after their domination in the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for the year 2021.

“Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud. pic.twitter.com/M2phySIItZ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 24, 2022

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday named Pakistan’s young pacer Shaheen Afridi as the winner of Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ‘Player of the Year’ for 2021.

Earlier, Pakistan’s all-format Captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan won accolades of ICC ODI Player Of The Year and T20I Player Of The Year respectively.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, Planning Minister Asad Umar, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and others also congratulated the award winners.

#incredible3 The world of cricket is richer and so watchable because of you. A proud moment for the fans who through you can now see a new beginning… @iMRizwanPak @babarazam258 @iShaheenAfridi @ICCAwards — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 24, 2022

Proud of Babar, Rizwan, & Shaheen for reminding the world the stellar talent Pak is gifted with, and of Fatima Sana for raising the flag high in women’s category. Love and prayers for the Champs 🇵🇰 💚 pic.twitter.com/AzeHWQgJ5b — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 24, 2022

