Monday, January 24, 2022
‘You made us proud:’ PM praises cricketers after Pakistan rules ICC awards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday showered praise on Pakistani cricketers after their domination in the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for the year 2021.

“Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday named Pakistan’s young pacer Shaheen Afridi as the winner of Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ‘Player of the Year’ for 2021.

Earlier, Pakistan’s all-format Captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan won accolades of ICC ODI Player Of The Year and T20I Player Of The Year respectively.

Read More: PAKISTAN’S SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI IS ICC PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, Planning Minister Asad Umar, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and others also congratulated the award winners.

