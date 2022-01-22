PM Imran Khan praises Shaukat Tarin on achieving 5.73pc GDP growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday and discussed the economic situation of the country, ARY News reported.

In a phone call, the prime minister congratulated Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and his team on achieving the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.37pc in three years, which led to the creation of substantial jobs and rise in per capita income.

According to a statement issued by PM Office, the premier highlighted that international economic organizations like Bloomberg and the Economist had recognized Pakistan’s successful economic reforms and initiatives taken during the Covid pandemic savings jobs and lives.

PM Khan asked the finance minister to initiate steps to improve the economic well being of the urban lower and middle class population which had been affected by the imported inflation.

Tarin informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that the local food prices had been declining since December as reflected in the SPI.

However, he was hopeful that as soon as the international prices will drop the pressure on imported goods will come down as well.

Overall, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over tax collection, exports and remittances.

