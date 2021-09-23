PM Imran Khan receives telephone call from Iraqi counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has received a telephone call from his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan wished the Iraqi government success in holding the parliamentary elections in October this year and expressed hope that democracy and democratic institutions would be further strengthened in Iraq.

He also congratulated the Iraqi prime minister for the successful holding of the Baghdad Conference for ‘Cooperation and Partnership’ last month, PM Office said in a statement.

The two leaders expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in particular trade, investment, infrastructure development and religious tourism.

The premier appreciated the Iraqi government for hosting thousands of Pakistani zaireen visiting Iraq every year for religious purposes. He emphasised that promoting religious tourism between the two countries could be mutually beneficial.

Acknowledging the religious sentiments of Zaireen from Pakistan, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi agreed to extend further facilitation in this regard.

The situation in Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Stressing that peace and stability of Afghanistan was vital for regional peace and security, PM Khan apprised his Iraqi counterpart of Pakistan’s consistent support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He emphasised the need of international community’s sustained engagement with Afghanistan to promote peace and security in the country, in particular, in averting humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

Imran Khan also highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance by Pakistan in several ways for their Afghan brethren through air and land routes.

Both premiers have agreed on the importance of urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and releasing funds to prevent the impending economic crisis in Afghanistan.

The two leaders have also agreed to remain in close contact to upgrade bilateral cooperation in various fields.

PM Imran Khan expressed hope to receive the Iraqi prime minister soon in Pakistan on a bilateral visit.