PM Imran Khan: I won’t resign come what may

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he will not step down under any circumstances and claimed that he will emerge victorious from this no-confidence motion issue, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This he said while talking to journalists in Islamabad. PM Imran said he will show his trump card a day before voting on a no-confidence motion against him.

The politics of opposition is going to end and the allies will announce support to the PTI-led government after a public rally of March 27, PM Imran said.

“The fight has just begun, I will emerge victorious in this battle,” PM Imran Khan vowed.

The premier said he enjoys good relations with the Pakistan Army and also clarified that his remarks about neutrality were misinterpreted and said that he made the remarks in the context of ordering virtue and stopping the vice.

Talking about PDM and JUI-F Head, the premier said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is 12th player and now it is now time to remove him from the team.

Responding to a question regarding working with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PM Imran ruled out the possibility and added that the opposition has united at one front just to save their corruption.

Read more: Tareen group to hold talks with Punjab govt

He said the presidential reference has been moved to the Supreme Court to ensure that votes are not sold and horse-trading should end from our political system.

PM Imran also confirmed that he met Chaudhry Nisar and added that his relations with the former Interior Minister are over 40 years old.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

Comments