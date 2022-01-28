Friday, January 28, 2022
PM Imran Khan salutes soldiers martyred in Kech attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid tribute to the ten Pakistan Army soldiers who laid down their lives while repulsing a terror attack on a checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan.”

He reiterated that the government is resolute in its commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said at least ten soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists attacked a checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district on the night of January 25.

“The terrorist fire raid on security forces check post in Kech, Balochistan on 25/26 Jan. During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist killed & several injured. While repulsing terrorists, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said in a statement.

