PM Imran Khan to depart on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend the launch ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit”, being held in the Saudi capital.

The Prime Minister visiting the Kingdom to attend the Summit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of his cabinet.

At the MGI Summit, the Prime Minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges, Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Friday.

The MGI Summit, the first of its kind in the Middle East Region, is being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and Prime Minister’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami.”

“The Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom, the statement read.

“The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

During the visit, he will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!