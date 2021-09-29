PM Imran Khan says corrupt in power make money by constructing roads

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday while inaugurating rehabilitation and degradation of Jhal Jaho Bela Road that his government is saving Rs200 million in the process for which he commends the relevant minister, ARY News reported.

Only when the corrupt are in power, the nations suffer losses, he said. People are robbed and the corrupt defraud budgets from road construction as well, the premier added.

We have asked the FIA to launch an inquiry into road constructions for exorbitant amounts go into the development projects that involve construction.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired today the ceremony to perform the groundbreaking of rehabilitation and upgradation of Jhal Jaho Bela Road in which he address the inauguration while congratulating relevant minister Murad Saeed.

PM Imran Khan inaugurates upgradation works of 80-km Jhal Jaho road

The 80-kilometre road in the Awaran district of Balochistan is a project of the Balochistan government to be completed by the National Highway Authority.

The two-lane road project is said to finish within three years starting now. It comes at a cost of over Rs11 billion.

Upon completion, it is intended to augment the socio-economic state of the region. The communication ministry overseeing the project says industrial, trade, agriculture, tourism and cultural activities in the province will see a surge after the completion.

This will also generate three thousand job opportunities for the local people, the ministry said.

Jhal Jaho Bela road is considered to be of immense importance to further the trade prospects with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian States.