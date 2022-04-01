PM Imran Khan says powerful country got annoyed over Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a powerful country got annoyed over his visit to Russia, however, nothing is being said to India that is still buying fuel from Russia, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022, the prime minister said that India is an ally of the West but still it is supporting Russia and buying fuel despite restrictions from it.

“I read a statement that India’s foreign policy is independent,” he said and added, “it is time for introspection as to what is the policy of our country.”

PM Imran Khan said that no country interferes in the affairs of the other country and it is their own faults which have led to this situation. “Opposition is saying that we have annoyed United States.”

He said that no country could play its role in resolving conflicts between the countries unless it is neutral. “Pakistan played its role for peace in Afghanistan besides also playing its part in limiting conflict between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran,” he said.

The prime minister added that they are also playing role with the support of China to minimize conflict between Russia and China. “The Ukrainian president has also asked to play role in minimizing the conflict,” he said.

The prime minister said that no country could safeguard its people unless its foreign policy is independent. “Pakistan suffered more losses than gains while supporting war on terror in Afghanistan,” he said while lauding the independent foreign policy of India.

Read More: INTERFERENCE IN INTERNAL AFFAIRS: PAKISTAN LODGES PROTEST WITH TOP US DIPLOMAT

Speaking over the idea of national security, he said that people only consider armed forces when it comes to security, however, the phenomenon revolves around the idea where every citizen considers himself as part of the nation.

Imran Khan said that the entire idea of security lies in the model of Riyasat e Madina where the state was turned into a welfare state, safeguarding the rights of entire population. “When people stand behind, such a nation becomes powerful globally,” he said.

Comments