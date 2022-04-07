PM Imran Khan says ‘PTI will accept SC verdict’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has held an important meeting with his legal team ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) landmark verdict today and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will accept the verdict whatever it would be, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the legal team briefed the premier regarding the SC hearing on the petition against the ruling of the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri in which he had rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on April 3.

PM Imran Khan said that PTI will accept the SC verdict whatever it would be. He said that PTI is fully ready to contest fresh elections, said sources, adding that the premier vowed that he will never allow the foreign plot to succeed in the country.

Verdict reserved

The Supreme Court of Pakistan reserved its verdict in a case related to the ruling of the National Assembly speaker dismissing the no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

The apex court will announce its verdict today after iftar at 7:30 pm. The SC reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from all parties in the suo motu case.

The top court resumed hearing into a suo-moto notice against the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri over a no-trust move against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The five-member larger bench of the apex court was hearing the suo moto comprised of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

