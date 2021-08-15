PM Imran Khan to unveil Single National Curriculum on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s Single National Curriculum on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal government is going to implement the uniform curriculum across the country from Class 1 to 5 from August 16.

The premier will launch the first phase of the Single National Curriculum for students of grade Pre-1 to grade-5 across the country on Monday (tomorrow).

He said that PM Imran Khan will unveil the uniform curriculum for the schools across the country tomorrow. “The uniform curriculum will be a revolution for the country.”

Mahmood detailed that the work on curriculum has been completed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The federal minister said that the curriculum was not implemented in Sindh province.

He announced to hold meetings with the Sindh chief minister and education minister to discuss the uniform curriculum.

The minister said that a uniform education system will be implemented in all schools across Pakistan. He added that for the first time, a uniform education system is being in Pakistan.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the current education system is based on injustice by giving opportunities only to a smaller segment that distributed our society. The decision for bringing a uniform education system will benefit everyone in the country.

He was of the view that the education system based on discrimination will create tensions in society. Shafqat Mahmood said that the premier will formally launch the country’s uniform education system tomorrow.

He detailed that private publication of books will be permitted following the national curriculum design. “We are advancing by focusing on the targets in our mind.

“We are moving ahead for the uniform education system to curb the disparity and injustice. A separate curriculum was designed for minorities. The education system will be implemented in all schools and we are hopeful for achieving our targets.”

To a question, Mahmood said that the education authorities made all decisions unanimously for the academic matters amid the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the authorities were facing much pressure about the examinations.

The introduction of the Single National Curriculum is in line with the premier’s vision to end educational disparity in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The uniform curriculum has been developed in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases.

In the first phase, the plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented, whereas, in the second and third phases, the grades 6 to 8 (academic year 2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (academic year 2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.