PM Imran Khan summons Council of Common Interests’ session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday that will be attended by chief ministers of four provinces and federal ministers, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The premier has summoned the session of CCI on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss matters related to higher education after the 18th amendment, sources told ARY News.

The CCI will also mull over the matter related to the water distribution and issues related to the provinces, sources added.

Earlier in June, PM Imran Khan had chaired the 47th meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) and approved the National Electricity Policy 2021.

In the previous CCI meeting chaired by PM Khan on June 18, the meeting had discussed in detail the draft of the National Electricity Policy 2021 and constituted a committee to further deliberate upon the proposed policy.