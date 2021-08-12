PM arrives in Swabi to inaugurate 5th extension project of Tarbela dam

SWABI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived Thursday at the Tarbela dam site to lay the foundation stone of its fifth extension project valuing at US$807 million with financial assistance from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in order to protect the dam from being marred by mud, ARY News reported.

The extension project will have been completed within a small span of three years, by 2024, and its purpose is to pump into it required water reserve so to avoid mud from taking over the space and contaminating water.

The project is likely to perpetuate the availability and supply of water for irrigation purposes and will generate 1,530-megawatt green energy. This can provide the national grid with power worth Rs1.34 billion rupee every year. This is likely to take the total

It is also said that the new extension will provide for 3,000 employments.

