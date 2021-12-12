PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday has taken notice of the ongoing protest of the fishermen in Gwadar, Balochistan.

In his tweet PM Imran Khan said: “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

It is to be noted that tens of thousands of people, including women and children, marched on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar.

Their demands included the removal of additional check-posts at Pushkan, Sarbandan and Gwadar City, the complete removal of fishing trawlers and the opening of the Pak-Iran border.