PM Imran Khan to address nation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court’s judgement on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister will preside over meetings of his cabinet and the ruling PTI’s parliamentary committee tomorrow.

Prime Minister Khan will later address the nation, he added.

Earlier, a five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to convene a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

