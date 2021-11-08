PM Imran Khan to inaugurate digitization of USC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar on Monday chaired the meeting on the progress of the digitalization and automation program of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) under the Digital Pakistan Initiative.

Managing Director USC briefed the minister on the digitalization program of USC, supply chain, warehousing, financials, deployment of POS, human resources, and targeted subsidy.

USC had completed the automation of utility stores in the Islamabad region, shifting 20% of total sales on automation which would be inaugurated by next week, he informed the meeting.

While reviewing the progress of USC’s digitalization, the minister highlighted that the government would provide targeted subsidies at the Utility Stores for the PM Ehsaas program.

Khusro Bakhtyar appreciated USC team and remarked that this project would be the largest digitalization program of any public sector-oriented company.

He informed that upon completion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the automation program of USC, as Digital Pakistan’s vision has been very close to his heart.

The minister also lauded the ongoing cooperation of PTCL and NRTC to work hand-in-hand with USC to carry out the automation program.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries and Production, MD USC, senior officials of the Ministry and representative of PTCL & NRTC.

