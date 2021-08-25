PM Imran Khan to ‘interact with people’ again on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the general public on Sunday via telephone, ARY NEWS reported quoting SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement from his personal handle, Shahbaz Gill said the prime minister will again interact with the general public on upcoming Sunday. “Ap ka Wazir-e-Azam Ap kai Sath [Your Prime Minister with you] will be aired live on Sunday,” he said.

انشاللہ اس اتوار کے دن ، وزیراعظم پاکستان جناب عمران خان ایک بار پھر آپ سے براہ راست بات کریں گے آپکا وزیراعظم آپ کے ساتھ کا پروگرام اتوار کے روز براہ راست نشر کیا جائے گا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 25, 2021



It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has interacted with the general public on multiple occasions during the ongoing year where the telephone calls were moderated by Senator Faisal Javed.

The prime minister has responded to the wide-ranging personal, local, and national issues-related questions being asked from him in the telephone calls.

In one such interaction on August 01, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they would not impose lockdown at any cost in the country as it would ruin the economy.

The prime minister said this during live interaction with the public on the telephone.

“Look at the cost Indian government had to pay after they abruptly imposed a lockdown, leading their economy to sink down,” he said and added that on the contrary, Pakistan imposed restrictions in specific areas, creating a balance between the economy and COVID-19 SOPs.

He also addressed the Noor Mukadam case during the interaction and said that he has been monitoring Noor Mukadam’s horrific murder case since day one and underscored that despite the dual nationality of the alleged Zahir Jaffer, there’s no way he can flee justice here.