PM Khan to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

During his visit, the premier will hold one-on-one meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

Furthermore, the premier is expected to review the performance of the party during recent cantonment elections and will discuss the expected changes in the Punjab cabinet, said sources privy to the matter.

PM Imran Khan will also meet with the newly appointed IG Punjab and chief secretary.

In his last visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab government to organise local government (LG) elections in Punjab.

Sources had said that the LG polls will be organised in two phases as the government will hold elections of the village councils in rural areas during the first phase and later for neighbourhood councils in urban areas.

Sources had added that the LG polls will be organised on a non-party basis during its first phase. After the conclusion of the polls’ first phase, party-based elections will be held for tehsil mayor and mayors of nine metropolitan corporations. Sialkot has been given the status of a metropolitan corporation.