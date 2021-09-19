PM Imran Khan to address UN General Assembly on Sept 24

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), the world’s biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24.

This was said by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram in an interview with a state-run news agency in New York.

He said that Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session.

The Ambassador said during the UNGA session, Pakistan will draw the world‘s attention to the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in person in several events being held during the Assembly’s high-level week including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UNSG, address think tanks and interact with the Pakistani community, businessmen and media.

It is pertinent to mention that the UNGA’s session will be held in hybrid mode, starting Tuesday in New York.

This year’s theme is: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.