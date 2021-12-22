PM Imran approves Rs125bn uplift projects for Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs125bn development projects to be carried out in the Gujranwala division, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The approval for Gujranwala division uplift projects was granted during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore on December 13, sources informed ARY News.

The development projects included the construction of universities, flyovers, road infrastructure, agriculture sector, sports, etc. The development schemes have been announced for five districts of the Gujranwala division.

The districts where development projects would be performed include Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, said sources.

As per the package, Rs71 billion have been set aside for flyovers and road infrastructure for five districts. Four public universities would be constructed with a cost of Rs26 billion in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Sambrial districts of Gujranwala division.

Sources said that all development projects would be completed by 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling PTI has only three MNAs from these districts whereas Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has 15 MNAs.

PML-Q, who is an ally of the ruling PTI, has only two MNAs from these five districts.

