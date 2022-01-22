PM Imran Khan urges immediate aid for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the international community to provide “immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation”.

“There is an urgency for the international community, as well as their obligation under the unanimously adopted UN principle of Responsibility To Protect (R2P), to provide immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

He shared a foreign media report about former British prime minister Gordon Brown’s letter to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, calling on her to help raise $4.5bn (£3.3bn) for Afghanistan.

The former UK premier warned that more than 23 million people were at risk of starvation if aid did not materialise.

“We are witnessing a shameful but also self-defeating failure to prevent famine,” the Guardian report quoted him as saying. He added the UK should urgently take a lead in resuming the delivery of aid dramatically halted after the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

