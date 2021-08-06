PM visits SKMCH Peshawar, asks for ‘generous’ donations

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), Peshawar on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he was delighted to visit the SKMCH Peshawar today to inaugurate a newly completed operating room suite and an intensive care unit (ICU).

“The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital marks completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMCH, Peshawar which had opened in 2015,” he pointed out.

Delighted to visit @SKMCH Peshawar today to inaugurate newly completed operating room suite & intensive care unit (ICU). The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital marks completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMCH, Peshawar which had opened in 2015 pic.twitter.com/ZncISF25mh — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 6, 2021

PM Khan said the hospital now offers all diagnostic and treatment facilities for cancer under one roof for people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northern Pakistan. The SKMCH, Lahore opened in 1994 and since over 30% of all patients seen in Lahore came from KP and Afghanistan, we decided to establish a cancer hospital in Peshawar, he added.

He appealed to “the hospital’s supporters & donors to donate generously so that the 2 existing hospitals can continue to treat ever-increasing number of cancer patients free of charge; & so as to allow the new hospital in Karachi to open its doors to patients in Dec 2023, as planned”.