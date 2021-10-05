Tuesday, October 5, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PM wants Sindh to release wheat to bring down flour prices

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued directives for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to ask the Sindh government to immediately release wheat to flour mills to bring down the commodity’s price in the province.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry through his official Twitter account said the provincial government has halted the release of 1.2 million tonnes of wheat, driving its rate up.

He claimed that wheat is the costliest in Sindh as compared to other provinces, noting the provincial government did not procure the grain previously.

Earlier today, the Sindh cabinet with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair was informed that 1.2 million tonnes of wheat are available in warehouses in the province.

It green-lighted the release of wheat to flour mills at the rate of Rs1,950 a tonne from October 15.

The cabinet was further informed that the Punjab government has started releasing wheat at Rs1950/tonne.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.