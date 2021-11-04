PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community happy Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to extend greetings to the Hindu community on their festival of lights, Diwali.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2021

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also wished the Hindu community “a happy Diwali”. “May the festival of lights bring you joy and fulfillment,” she tweeted.

Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali — May the festival of lights bring you joy and fulfillment. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 4, 2021

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter, “Happy #Diwalito everyone celebrating.”

“Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights,” Aseefa Bhutto Zardari tweeted.

Wishing a happy and safe #Diwali 🪔 to everyone celebrating the #FestivalOfLights — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) November 4, 2021

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Diwali celebrations last for five days.

