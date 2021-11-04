Thursday, November 4, 2021
PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community happy Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to extend greetings to the Hindu community on their festival of lights, Diwali.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also wished the Hindu community “a happy Diwali”. “May the festival of lights bring you joy and fulfillment,” she tweeted.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter, “Happy #Diwalito everyone celebrating.”

Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights,” Aseefa Bhutto Zardari tweeted.

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Diwali celebrations last for five days.

