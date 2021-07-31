PM Imran to take live calls from public tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the public over the telephone on Sunday at 3 pm, this was announced by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond to public queries in the most popular live TV programme, “Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath,” he said in a tweet.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل سہ پہر تین بجے “آپ کا وزیر اعظم –آپ کے ساتھ” پروگرام میں ٹیلی فون کالز اور سوشل میڈیا پیغامات کے ذریعے عوام سے براہ راست مخاطب ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

The programme will be telecast live at 1500 hours on TV, radio and streamed on popular social media platforms.

The people can participate in the programme on landline no: 051-9224900.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone as back in May, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

In the previous interaction, the prime minister, besides directing to resolve issues raised by the general public, said that the Covid cases in the country are witnessing a stabilising effect and urged the public to adopt Covid SOPs during Eid in order to avoid an India-like situation.